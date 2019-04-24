The healing power of HarpCare at Holland Hospital Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOLLAND, Mich (WOTV) - A harp is known for its soothing sounds and spiritual associations. For thousands of years, the harp has also been referred to for healing the spirit, mind and also the body.



Holland Hospital has integrated HarpCare for patients who are interested in therapeutic music, bedside.



Live therapeutic music can create a healing and calming environment for patients and their loved ones.



Many studies have shown the physical benefits of live harp music, resulting in significant differences in the physiological measures of a heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation.