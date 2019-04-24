Holland Hospital

The healing power of HarpCare at Holland Hospital

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 11:52 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 11:52 AM EDT

The healing power of HarpCare at Holland Hospital

HOLLAND, Mich (WOTV) - A harp is known for its soothing sounds and spiritual associations. For thousands of years, the harp has also been referred to for healing the spirit, mind and also the body. 
 

Holland Hospital has integrated HarpCare for patients who are interested in therapeutic music, bedside. 
 

Live therapeutic music can create a healing and calming environment for patients and their loved ones. 
 

Many studies have shown the physical benefits of live harp music, resulting in significant differences in the physiological measures of a heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. 

