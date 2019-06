Holland Hospital is seeking passionate and dedicated community members looking for a fulfilling career. As one of the lakeshore’s premier health care providers, at Holland Hospital you can find meaningful work, while finding a deeper purpose. Whether caring for patients, or caring for each other, we’ve learned when you invest in the health of a small town, it can create a huge impact.

Those interested are invited to the Holland Hospital Career Fair on Monday, May 20th from 3 - 6pm. Team members from diverse departments such as, Home Health, Environmental Services, Laboratory Services, Nursing, Food Service and Surgery, will be on hand to speak with candidates and answer questions. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to apply on-site and enjoy food, drinks and prizes.