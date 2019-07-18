Shopping for a cause at the Holland Hospital gift shop

Shopping for a cause is growing in popularity. On the lake shore, Holland Hospital has a unique gift shop, unlike your typical hospital gift shop, that allows each sale to give back to hospital programs.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a new baby, someone in recovery or a friend who isn’t staying at he hospital, the Holland Hospital gift shop has uniquely beautiful items for purchase.

A portion of each sale goes back to support programs that impact patients and hospital services. Click video above to see the impact.