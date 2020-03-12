Holland Hospital’s Culinary Cabaret raises more than $213,000 for under-insured families in West Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-An evening filled with local food, fantastic prizes and lots of fun are all a part of the annual Culinary Cabaret, put on by Holland Hospital. Funds from the event go to benefit the Holland Community Health Center.

With 15,000 visits every year, the Holland Community Health Center provides nearly 5,900 uninsured and under-insured women, men and children with access to high-quality, affordable health care.72% of the Holland Community Health Center live at or below the federal poverty level, so care to these families served is crucial.

This year’s event raised $213,155 for local families and individuals.