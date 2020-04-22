Holland Hospital tips for fun at home workouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-It may seem difficult to stay on a workout routine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us rely on gyms to keep us accountable, and workout buddies to keep us motivated. So what’s the motivator now? I’s it just to feel healthy? Yes, but feeling healthy is about body and mind ! As we work out our body releases endorphins. Endorphins, as we know, make us happy. To help alleviate stress, and get our bodies moving, Holland Hospital’s The Healthy Life has come up with at-home workouts to help!

Indoor aerobic activities

You should be doing a moderate-intensity aerobic workout for at least 150 minutes every week, or 30 minutes a day. This should happen five times a week. Below are some ways to do do these activities inside:

Follow along with an exercise DVD or online video

Dance to upbeat music

Go up and down stairs

Speed up your vacuuming, bathroom cleaning, and kitchen cleaning as a workout

Strengthen your routine

Strength training helps your bones and muscles. Do strength-training exercises at least two days per week. You can bring strength training indoors, too:

Begin with soup cans or light dumbbells, lifting eight to 12 times in a row (When you can do more than 12 reps, move up to a slightly heavier weight)

Do push-ups or pull-ups

Try pulling on resistance bands

Don’t forget to stretch

Stretching keeps muscles flexible and helps prevent injuries. Stretch after you do your aerobic activities. Here’s how to do it inside:

Learn yoga or tai chi from a video, book, or class

Lift your arms toward the ceiling and stretch (You can find other stretches online)

Hold the stretch for 10 to 30 seconds and repeat every stretch three to five times

Never miss a chance to move. Find unique and fun ways to stay active! You can lift hand weights, march in place, dance, or stretch while watching TV. Remember not to work the same muscles two days in a row so they have ample time to recover.