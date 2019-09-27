GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Week you can bring the whole family to a fun event that gets everyone exercising and helps support a great cause. Here today to tell us all about the Holland Hospital School Nurse 5K is Hendrina Cupery.

The School Nurse 5K is a longstanding tradition. It is a family-friendly non-competitive event and an opportunity for families to have fun and be active together.

In addition to the 5K, there will also be a one mile walk for the younger children and those who don’t want to do the full.

Benefits from the School Nurse 5K Run/Walk go to Holland Hospital’s School Nurse Program. The program began over 20 years ago with one school nurse now they have 11 school nurses in 26 schools in 5 school districts along the lakeshore. They serve more than 12,000 students and their nurses treat more than the bumps and bruises from the playground, they treat the child’s physical, emotional and social needs.

Event Details