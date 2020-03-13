Holland Hospital: “routine visiting hours suspended”

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-Holland Hospital has suspended routine visiting hours to help protect patients, staff and the community.

Exceptions are listed below, but please note…



1) Exceptions apply only if the visitor screens negative for symptoms of respiratory infection.

2) Visitors must remain in the patient room for the duration of visit.

3) No visitors under the age of 16.

Exceptions:

Inpatient Units limited to one visitor per patient who must stay in the patient’s room.

Obstetric/Boven Birth Center limited to two visitors.

Special Care Nursery limited to birth parent plus one significant other who must stay in the SCN for the duration of the visit.

Pediatric patients limited to two visitors.

Patients undergoing outpatient surgery or procedures may have one visitor with them.

Patients with an appointment at Holland Hospital-based clinics, laboratory, radiology or brought to the Emergency Department may have one person with them.

To learn more about coronavirus and the steps Holland Hospital is taking to keep the community safe, visit hollandhospital.org/covid19.