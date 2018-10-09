Holland Hospital provides behavioral health services to Spanish Speaking community Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Mental health issues are a growing concerning, and though they don't discriminate, according to a recent study, Hispanic adults experience these issues at the same rate as Caucasian adults. Unfortunately many Hispanic adults don't ask for help, according to officials, which is due to a language barriers. A division of Holland Hospital is working to ensure that all patients receive the help they need with bilingual care through the Behavior Health services. If you’re struggling with depression, anxiety, substance abuse or another mental health issue, Holland Hospital's Behavioral Health Services may help. Below is more about their programs. To speak to someone at Holland Hospital call (616) 392-5141.

OUTPATIENT CARE

After a comprehensive evaluation, individualized treatment plans may include psychological testing, individual, group and/or family therapy, medication management, and more. Our outpatient team has experience treating a wide range of mental health concerns, such as:

Depression

Alcohol and substance abuse

Problem gambling

Child and adolescent mental health issues

Anxiety

Relationship and marital problems

Stress and anger management

Parenting and family challenges

Eating disorders

INPATIENT CARE

Holland Hospital also has onsite, 24-hour inpatient access for crisis stabilization, short-term treatment and medication management for people 18 years of age and older. This modern, comfortable unit is designed for those experiencing significant emotional or behavioral difficulties related to substance abuse, depression, anxiety disorders, trauma, bipolar disorders and other mental health issues.

Our inpatient unit provides a safe, private and supportive environment to begin or sustain the healing process. The goal of inpatient care is to first stabilize and then link patients to outpatient care for long-term health and wellness. Length of stay will depend on the nature of the person’s illness and response to treatment. Regardless of circumstances, our staff will ensure every patient’s dignity is respected and preserved.