Get involved: Lights of Love shines spotlight on unique programs at Holland Hospital

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-This time of year, the Holland Hospital Volunteer Council shines a light on patient comfort through its annual Lights of Love campaign, a festive and meaningful way to honor a loved one. When a donation is given on behalf of someone special, an added touch of care is also delivered to patients of Holland Hospital. Over the past three decades, Lights of Love has raised more than $500,000 in donations.

Each year, the Lights of Love Committee selects service lines to support. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Boven Birth Center – Special Care Nursery, Behavioral Health and the Spiritual Care Healing Environment.

“The equipment and items we are able to purchase fulfill requests outside of the department’s operating budget.” said Joan Maes, Lights of Love Committee Chair. “The items are gifts we’re able to give to help our patients and their families be more comfortable and make a difference in our community,” she added.

Holland Hospital’s Boven Birth Center provides expert staff, state-of-the-art facilities and a uniquely personalized care approach for mothers and their newborns. The Special Care Nursery (SCN) is for infants who need more specialized care and attention before going home. Part of the proceeds raised this year will go towards purchasing two glider/rocker/recliners for the SCN. These chairs allow for more comfortable skin-to-skin contact, a technique that involves placing the baby directly on the skin of their mother/father as soon as possible after birth. Being able to rock, glide or recline during these early moments can positively influence the overall experience along with enhancing the brain development in newborns.

In addition to the SCN, part of the money raised will go towards purchasing a message chair for the Inpatient Behavioral Health Department. Massage is an underutilized treatment for many conditions including depression and anxiety. The massage chair will be added to the sensory room. All inpatient behavioral health patients will be able to use the chair and benefit from it.

Part of the proceeds will also go towards purchasing a High Definition Broadcaster for the C.A.R.E. Channel, part of the Spiritual Care Healing Environment. Available to all patients/loved ones during their stay, the C.A.R.E. channel and C.A.R.E. Guided Imagery are proven to lower blood pressure and pulse, enhance sleep and promote calm. As Holland Hospital transfers TVs to HD, a special HD broadcaster is needed to continue offering this invaluable service.