HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-February is National Heart Month. and According to the American Heart Association website, Heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally. Even when those conditions don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish quality of life.

Holland Hospital is holding a free health talk, Get to the heart of your heart health, and the community is invited to attend. Cardiologist Dr. William Frauenheim will talk on heart-health and living a longer life. Plus, take advantage of a free blood pressure check, as well as heart-smart advice on nutrition, exercise and living mindfully brought to you by Holland Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation. To register for this free event, click the link below.

Holland Hospital

Healthy Life Talk: Get to the Heart of Your Heart Health

Thursday, February 13, 2020

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Holland Hospital Conference Center

Registration Fee: FREE

Register for the free event, here.