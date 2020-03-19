Coppercraft Distillery to make and donate thousands of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to Holland Hospital

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-Coppercraft Distillery has announced it will produce and donate approximately 10 thousand gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to area hospitals and healthcare providers, including Holland Hospital, to mitigate shortages within the community. The hand sanitizer is comprised primarily of glycerol and a 96 percent ABV neutral grain spirit. It will adhere to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, as directed by both the FDA and TTB, which calls for a 60 percent alcohol minimum. The formula provided by the WHO will result in a sanitizer that is just under 80 percent alcohol. It will be ready for distribution early next week. Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, distributor of all Coppercraft products in Michigan, will donate its trucks and drivers to deliver the product. Coppercraft will produce the hand sanitizer while also continuing regular production at its Holland-based distillery.

“Times of crisis require each of us to determine how we can use our work for good,” said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. “This is an opportunity to step into a need and assist our community, and we are honored to do so in such a practical way. As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, we have been inspired by numerous stories of people lending a hand to assist one another. This is one way our team can express gratitude for all front-line healthcare workers during this exceptional time.”

“There is a critical need in our community and our nation for safe and effective hand sanitizer,” shared Rob Schwartz, Vice President of Quality, IT, HIM, and Risk at Holland Hospital. “We are so appreciative of companies like Coppercraft Distillery who are choosing to rally behind us and show their support in unique and creative ways.”



Founded in Holland, Michigan in 2012, Coppercraft was one of the first licensed distillers in the state. The company has expanded significantly in recent years, with products now available at nearly 1,300 retail locations across Michigan. Regular production of Coppercraft’s award-winning premium handcrafted spirits and canned cocktails will continue during this time.

About Coppercraft Distillery

Coppercraft Distillery is a tribute to the American Craftsman. Their premium spirits are built upon the legacy of industrious Michigan workers who created quality goods and exported their handiwork across the nation. Coppercraft’s premium, small-batch spirits are artfully crafted, award-winning, and include whiskeys, bourbon, gin, vodka, citrus vodka, and rum. For more information about spirits and a store locator, visit www.coppercraftdistillery.com.