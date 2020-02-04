Apply: Holland Hospital to award scholarships for continued healthcare education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-From diverse job opportunities and competitive pay, to making a difference in people’s lives…there are many reasons to pursue or grow a career in health care are vast. Holland Hospital is proud to provide scholarships to the next generation of healthcare providers.

For the past eleven years, the Holland Hospital Volunteer Council has awarded scholarships to qualified students wishing to continue their education in the field of health care.

The Volunteer Council Scholarship is available to part time or full time students in an accredited school who are currently enrolled in a health care program. Applicants in a bachelor’s degree program must be within 18 months of graduation. Applicants in an associate’s degree or master’s degree program must be within 12 months of graduation. Applicants can attend colleges outside of the greater Holland/Zeeland area and still be eligible as long as their permanent residence is in one of the zip codes listed below. Some examples of health care career options include social work, lab technology, nursing, dentistry, radiology, medical school and physical or occupational therapy.

Local Eligibility

Permanent resident of one of the following zip codes:

49423 Central Holland

49424 North Holland

49464 Zeeland

49460 West Olive

49453 Saugatuck

49419 Hamilton

49408 Fennville

49450 Pullman

49426 Hudsonville

49406 Douglas

49010 Allegan

49417 Grand Haven

49090 South Haven

Application Checklist

The online application which is available from this page starting mid-December and completed by February 28, 2020.

An official college transcript. You can get instructions how to obtain an official transcript from the registrar’s office.

Three letters of reference. Two letters should be professional or academic, including an instructor in your current program of study.

A personal essay telling the scholarship committee about yourself, your background, interests, volunteer/work experience and the contribution you hope to make to the medical field.

Scholarship decisions will be made by the end of March 2020 and awarded to the recipients by the end of April 2020.

If you have any questions, please contact Deb Chesney, Volunteer Lead Coordinator at (616) 394-3140 or email dchesney@hollandhospital.org.