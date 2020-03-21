Holland Hospital provides COVID-19 drive-thru testing for referred callers

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-As Holland Hospital continues to work to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and keep health care workers safe and flatten the curve, the hospital is adding an additional level of care for those who call the Free Screening Hotline, and require further testing.

It is important to note, due to the current national shortage of test kits and viral transport media, which is used to collect lab specimens, along with the mandate to preserve health care resources, drive-thru testing is offered only by appointment through the Screening Hotline.

Nurses from the hotline will call ahead to the testing site to schedule the appointment for the patient.

For anyone experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call the Holland Hospital FREE COVID-19 SCREENING HOTLINE at (616) 394-2080 from 7 am – 10 pm, 7 days a week to speak with a triage nurse.

In an effort to preserve health care resources for anticipated patient surge, Holland Hospital has suspended all non-essential services, including elective surgeries. Holland Hospital is also limiting services and hours at all offsite locations. For the most up to date information, visit hollandhospital.org/covid19.

Visitor restrictions remain in effect. Anyone coming to the hospital or offsite location (including employees) will be screened for respiratory illness BEFORE entering facilities. Appropriate precautions are being taken.

Holland Hospital is confident in their staff’s ability, training and preparation to provide care for all patients at Holland Hospital.