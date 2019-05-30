Live Local Give Local

Holland Hospital Achieves Top 5% of Nation for Outstanding Patient Experience

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:47 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:48 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Holland Hospital recently received the Healthgrades 2019 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the eleventh year in a row. This distinction places Holland Hospital among the leading hospitals nationwide for delivering an exceptional experience for its patients. In fact, Holland Hospital is the only hospital in the Lakeshore region to be ranked in the top 5 percent in the nation for patient experience.

 

As the leading online resource for unbiased information about hospitals, Healthgrades evaluated 3,449 hospitals across the country based on actual patient surveys provided to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care and measure a wide range of factors such as cleanliness, low noise in patient rooms and excellent communication with physicians and nurses. The surveys also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.

 

This recognition is a direct result of patients rating our service and there is no greater honor than that. Providing an exceptional experience for each patient is a hospital wide effort. It reflects our strong culture of quality care, skilled teamwork and a continuous commitment to excellence, said Patti VanDort, Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations & CNO. “We are thankful for our excellent medical staff, employees, and volunteers who deliver superior patient experience every day.”

 

Of those hospitals evaluated, only those that significantly outperformed their peers were awarded this special distinction. Because Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award is driven entirely by patient feedback, it provides an objective assessment of the hospital performance in putting patients first and helps consumers make more informed decisions about where to go for their care. 

 

For more information about quality, patient experiences and best value, visit hollandhospital.org.

