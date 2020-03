Supporting local with Social House Tavern shirts #GRSTRONG.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- In an effort to support local downtown service industry workers, Social House Tavern is selling #GRSTRONG t-shirts to the community. Shirts are being sold at $25 (plus sales tax). Additionally, 100% of the proceeds will benefit service industry workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shirts can be purchased at Social House Tavern by calling 616-551-1412 or at the Social House website.