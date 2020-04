GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-If you are a member of Kellogg Community Credit Union, and find yourself experiencing financial hardship due to the impacts of the Corona Virus Pandemic, please reach out to them so they can provide some relief. KCCU understands that each member’s situation is unique, so they're offering numerous programs to help current members of KCCU. Below are options that members can take advantage of. Click the links below to sign-up or get started with each program.

Skip-a-payment allows you to skip one month’s payment at a time on your KCCU vehicle, boat, RV, signature, home equity, home equity line of credit, or checking line of credit loan a to put a little cash back in your wallet for other expenses. KCCU’s Skip a Payment program allows you to skip 2 payments per year and while waiving the skip fees.