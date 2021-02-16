Go Red For Women: sudden cardiac arrest survivor sends message of hope to women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Initiative talks about the heart health of women. One risk is sudden cardiac arrest – when the electrical system of the heart stops abruptly and unexpectedly. All of its causes are not known, but it can result from a heart attack, respiratory arrest, electrocution, drowning, choking, trauma, or it can have no known cause. Local mother and wife, Hope DeJong sits down with Jordan Carson, and shares her message for other women.

LEARN CPR

One of the easiest ways to access things is to go to Heart.org/CPR