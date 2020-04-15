Giving local during COVID-19: two ways to support community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wondering how they can help to support others during this time. Here’s two ways to show support and give back locally. Click the video player above to watch.

1. Buy #GRSTRONG T-shirts

In an effort to support local downtown service industry workers, Social House Tavern is selling #GRSTRONG t-shirts to the community. Shirts are being sold at $25 (plus sales tax). Additionally, 100% of the proceeds will benefit service industry workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shirts can be purchased at Social House Tavern by calling 616-551-1412 or at the Social House website.

2. Sew threads of love: Make PPE

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including surgical-grade face masks, N-95 masks, gowns and gloves are needed for many hospitals and organizations who have workers on the front lines.

HOW TO DONATE PPE:

Most hospitals and health organizations are in need of Personal Protective Equipment. One example is Holland Hospital. They’re in need of washable gowns, size L. Gowns must be made using polyurethane laminate fabric which provides a water-resistant barrier. Download the pattern here: www.peekaboopatternshop.com.

For a handmade mask pattern visit www.Sweetredpoppy.com.

Keep up the great work in supporting our local community! Together we will get through this!