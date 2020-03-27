Closings & Delays
Giving back and shopping with a purpose at Women At Risk International

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- While we can’t reach out with our hands, we can certainly reach out with our hearts. For people looking to give back locally and beyond, Women At Risk International can help.

Women At Risk International works to rescue and empower women who have been victimized by human trafficking. There are many ways to help…

Shop with a purpose at the link below. Shop clothing, jewelry, bags, ornaments, kids and baby toys, and more!

Shop with purpose here

Donate here

Human Trafficking happens overseas and here in our own backyard. Here are the statistics…

Women At Risk, International (WAR Int’l) is a Michigan based, nonprofit organization, established to create circles of protection around those at risk. The organization provide safe places to heal from abuse, trafficking and exploitation. Women are taught skills in several areas where they can make a living with pride and dignity.

WAR CHEST BOUTIQUE ADDRESS:

Wyoming, MI

ADDRESS

2790 44th St.

Wyoming, MI 49519PH (616) 530-1234

