Giving back and shopping with a purpose at Women At Risk International

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- While we can't reach out with our hands, we can certainly reach out with our hearts. For people looking to give back locally and beyond, Women At Risk International can help.

Women At Risk International works to rescue and empower women who have been victimized by human trafficking. There are many ways to help…

Shop with a purpose at the link below. Shop clothing, jewelry, bags, ornaments, kids and baby toys, and more!

Human Trafficking happens overseas and here in our own backyard. Here are the statistics…

The National Human Trafficking Hotline handled nearly 11,000 cases of human trafficking in 2018 alone. More than 75% of these cases involved sex trafficking.

The U.S. is one of the top three nations of origin for human trafficking victims (U.S. State Dept).

Traffickers may find victims through social networks, at school, or in their own neighborhoods (Shared Hope International).

Women At Risk, International (WAR Int’l) is a Michigan based, nonprofit organization, established to create circles of protection around those at risk. The organization provide safe places to heal from abuse, trafficking and exploitation. Women are taught skills in several areas where they can make a living with pride and dignity.

