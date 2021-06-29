Get your tickets! West Michigan Woman Magazine celebrates women with the Brilliance Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Looking to Live Local and Give Local? West Michigan Woman Magazine is bringing the much anticipated Brilliance Awards back to Grand Rapids, live and in-person!

The 2021 Brilliance Awards will take place on August 31, 2021.

West Michigan Woman magazine is inviting you to celebrate the success of women in our community with the annual Brilliance Awards.

The event shines a light on the dynamic talent of local women, while celebrating the brilliant and meaningful impact they have on our communities. The West Michigan Woman Brilliance Awards recognizes those who tackle the issues facing professional women and blaze trails for the rest of us.

Woman of the Year | Mentorship | Connector | Social Change Agent | Team Player | Champion of Service

Tenacity | Entrepreneur | Emerging Leader | Best Supporting Man

Details

Date: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Time: 5:30-8:30pm

Location: JW Marriott