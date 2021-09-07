Fun for the whole family! Hearts & Hooves benefit at Karin’s Horse Connection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Karin’s Horse Connection attracts children and adults from all over the West Michigan area. On Saturday, September 11, 2021, Karen’s Horse Connection will host the annual Hearts & Hooves event to benefit local children. The day will be filled with fun for the entire family including:

Proceeds from the event support Therapeutic Riding and Adaptive Vaulting scholarships. Our goal is to raise $16,500 which will provide 6 months of weekly lessons for 20 students.

Most students quickly relax and harmonize with the horse, gaining balance, coordination, and body strength through the constant stimulation of countless muscles. All sorts of exercises, provide a variety and sense of achievement, which is a great boost for the rider’s self-esteem–not to mention the FUN! See the Hearts & Hooves Facebook page.

The mission of Karin’s Horse Connection is to share our passion for horses and enable anyone who seeks to experience the joy of the human-horse connection.

Learn more about how you can

help support the Hearts & Hooves Benefit

Karin’s Horse Connection

Address: 8001 Patterson Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316



Phone: 616-570-1106



Email: legacystables.karin@gmail.com