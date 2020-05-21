Focusing on what’s important: photographer’s porch photos to support COVID-19 relief efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Focusing on what’s important may be difficult during these unprecedented times, but a local photographer is doing just that. Allie Gadziemski is a West Michigan photographer who wanted to spread a positive message during the pandemic, while also helping to support local.

For families wanting to capture beautiful memories of their family, at a time when many people are quarantined at home, this may be the perfect opportunity. Gadziemski is taking porch photos of families while keeping a 6-foot distance and wearing PPE. Each mini-session costs $25, and includes a downloadable hi-resolution photo of your choice. Additional photos available for $10. Proceeds will support front-line workers in the West Michigan community, and Dominion Sanctuary; a family run 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal sanctuary located in Sparta, Michigan. Watch the video above to see more! Click here to see more photos by Allie Gadziemski.

Schedule Neighborhood Porch Photo Sessions:

Allie Gadziemski

email: DominionSanctuaryMI@gmail.com

call: (616) 204-8436

The effort is a neighborhood togetherness effort. To ensure the $25 cost, a limit of 10 neighborhood participants are needed. If there are less than 10 neighborhood participants, call the number above to discuss pricing options.