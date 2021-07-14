Win big with a new job at Firekeepers Casino Hotel! Job Fair on July 20th!

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Looking for an exciting career? Firekeepers Casino Hotel is hiring! Openings are available in many departments like Food and Beverage, Hotel, Marketing, Security, Table Games, Slots, and more. No experience necessary!

Firekeepers offers a unique and fun work environment and a benefits package you won’t find anywhere else! Besides providing great health care plans with 401K matches and multiple incentive programs, they offer continuous training so if you are a driven and enthusiastic person, advancement opportunities are endless.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for available openings in advance, by visiting firekeeperscasino.com/careers. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and are required to pass a drug screen and a background check in order to qualify for and maintain a gaming license for employment at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. FireKeepers Casino Hotel is a Native American preference employer.

FireKeepers is one of the Battle Creek region’s leading employers. Since opening, the company has paid out more than $700 million in salaries and benefits, including 401(k) with company match, paid time off, holiday pay, medical coverage, employee assistance programs, and so much more. FireKeepers recently received the prestigious honor of being the highest-ranked gaming company to be named to Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for 2021.

Note: Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21.

*$500 on 1st day and another $500 on 90th day of employment.

Courtesy of Firekeepers Casino Hotel