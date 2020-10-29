The Fire Hub continues tradition of feeding neighbors in need this holiday season

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-In an effort to continue helping those less fortunate in the community, The Fire Hub restaurant will be feeding neighbors in need again this Veterans Day and Thanksgiving; getting creative in doing so to accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.

Veterans from the VA Medical Center have enjoyed a delicious meal provided to them by The Fire Hub and FireKeepers Culinary Team on Veterans Day. This year, The Fire Hub will be taking the meals to them via an all new food truck! The food truck will be providing meals at the VA on Tuesday, Nov. 10, for veterans in residence, and those receiving outpatient care.

For the fourth year in a row, The Fire Hub will also provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for Battle Creek area neighbors in need. The restaurant will close to the public to accommodate this effort. Pre-packed meals will be served from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Anyone in need is welcome to pick up to-go meals during this time.

Last year, The Fire Hub was able to provide more than 600 Thanksgiving dinners, and expect to do even more this year! Anyone interested coming out for a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day can call The Fire Hub at 269.753.0065 for more information. THE FIRE HUB is located in the historic Fire Station No. 4, on the corner Kendall Street and Dickman Road in Battle Creek.

The Fire Hub will also be offering a drive-through trick-or-treat station on Halloween night. The Fire Hub trick-or-treat stop will be located at the former K-Mart parking lot off of Dickman Rd., on Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Trick-or-Treater’s are encouraged to help support the South Michigan Food Bank by bringing a non-perishable food donation to the event.