The $10,000 Halloween Costume Contest at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Firekeepers Casino Hotel is holding its annual $10,000 costume contest and parade on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Whether your costume is scary, whimsical or funny…if it’s incredible, you could win big money!
Schedule of events:
5-8PM: Register in the Event Center
9PM: Parade starts throughout the casino floor
Prizes:
1st Place: $2,000 CASH & $3,000 in Red Hot Credits
2nd Place: $1,000 CASH & $1,000 in Red Hot Credits
3rd Place: $500 CASH & $500 in Red Hot Credits
4th & 5th Places: $500 in Red Hot Credits each
6th-10th Places: $250 in Red Hot Credits each
All guests will receive a numer and an automatic entry into a drawing to win a share of $2,000 in Red Hot Credits. Plus, get your picture taken for the Facebook fan favorite photo contest for a chance at $500 in red Hot Credits!
Halloween fun is back! Get your Vegas on at Firekeepers Casino Hotel with a Spook-tacular night of fun!