The $10,000 Halloween Costume Contest at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

Firekeepers Casino
Posted: / Updated:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Firekeepers Casino Hotel is holding its annual $10,000 costume contest and parade on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Whether your costume is scary, whimsical or funny…if it’s incredible, you could win big money!

Schedule of events:

5-8PM: Register in the Event Center

9PM: Parade starts throughout the casino floor

Prizes:

1st Place: $2,000 CASH & $3,000 in Red Hot Credits

2nd Place: $1,000 CASH & $1,000 in Red Hot Credits

3rd Place: $500 CASH & $500 in Red Hot Credits

4th & 5th Places: $500 in Red Hot Credits each

6th-10th Places: $250 in Red Hot Credits each

All guests will receive a numer and an automatic entry into a drawing to win a share of $2,000 in Red Hot Credits. Plus, get your picture taken for the Facebook fan favorite photo contest for a chance at $500 in red Hot Credits!

Halloween fun is back! Get your Vegas on at Firekeepers Casino Hotel with a Spook-tacular night of fun!

Firekeepers Casino Hotel is located at 11177 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49014.

