Slots of excitement with one day & nearly $1 million in jackpots at FireKeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)- FireKeepers Casino Hotel is pleased to announce nearly $1 million in slot payouts on January 16, 2020, alone!

The hot streak began Thursday afternoon when a $587,866 progressive jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold slot machine. 11 other jackpots ranging from $5,000 – $15,000 were also awarded that evening, with a total of 172 hand pay jackpots!

“These are just a few of examples of the life changing wins our players have enjoyed. We are excited to welcome them to the MoneyKeepers family.” Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO

FireKeepers is also in the middle of a large change in the slot floor, with a continued focus on delivering the newest and most exciting games for slot players.

The Slot Performance Team is taking great strides to welcome the new decade with more than 300 new slot machines from manufacturers SG and IGT, featuring the latest technology, features and brands as well as more ways to win with new bonuses and progressives!

Some exciting slot titles include favorites such as Lock-It-Link and Jinse Dao, as well as the brand new Drop and Lock, spin-offs of classic games, Heidi’s Bier Haus, Quick Hits and more! Some classic titles including In the Money, Diamonds and Devils, and Blazing 7s are returning to the floor. Game denominations will range from penny to five dollar.

“Keeping up with new games, and technology brings a bigger, brighter, better experience for our guests. Our guests have come to expect great things from FireKeepers, and this upgrade is keeping with that expectation.” Steven Senk, FireKeepers Vice President of Slot Operations

All new games are expected to be installed and ready to play by the end of January. Guests should be sure to play with their Red Hot Rewards Club card to earn perks, including entries for the High Five Chevy SUV Giveaway!

New members receive five dollars in Red Hot Credits, and can play for an additional prize up to $250 just for signing up. All Red Hot Rewards Club members receive restaurant, gift shop and fuel discounts.

For a complete list of discounts and additional information, visit firekeeperscasino.com/red-hot-rewards.