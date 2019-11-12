Ring in the new year at the hottest party in West Michigan, at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

(Battle Creek, MI) – Make plans now to ring in the new decade at FireKeepers Casino Hotel! With giveaways, swag, double points and more, this is one party you wont want to miss.

What better way to head into 2020 than with some extra cash? On Saturday, Dec. 28, step out for the Holiday Bill Pay Giveaway, as 16 guaranteed winners will receive a share of $200,000 in cash and Red Hot Credits! Start earning entries on Dec. 1, by playing any slot or table with your Red Hot Rewards Club card, then be present for the drawings and your chance to win.

Jump-start the celebration Sunday, Dec. 29, with the 90s House Party concert in the Events Center. FireKeepers is bringing the nostalgia with a quartet of 90’s icons, including C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, Coolio, Vanilla Ice and Mark McGrath (of Sugar Ray). The audience can expect to hear hits such as “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”, “Gangsters Paradise”, “Every Morning”, and “Ice, Ice Baby”. Tickets for this show are on sale now, and start at $39.

If you prefer an early New Year’s Eve celebration, be at FireKeepers on December 31, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., as they select one winner every 15 minutes for $2,020 in Red Hot Credits. If you prefer the traditional evening celebration, The Party of the Decade kicks off at 9 p.m. in the event center. Featuring the return of New York City party band, The Love Revival Orchestra. This band rocked it last year and our DJ creates non-stop dance music. Enjoy delicious appetizers, then top it off with Firekeepers’ elegant countdown and grand balloon drop! Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Party are on sale now; purchase your tickets early for $40, as ticket prices increase to $50 on Dec. 25.

New Year’s Eve on the casino floor is a party all its own. Dance your way over to the MoneyKeepers Mainstage, located in the center of the casino, where a live band will be performing, starting at 9 p.m., followed by a DJ at 12:15 a.m. who will keep the party going until 3 a.m.!

On New Year’s Day, earn twice the points. For this one day only, any points earned will be doubled! This is a great value. Just use your Red Hot Rewards card in any of FireKeepers hot slot machines.

Make Dacey’s Taphouse your place to catch all the New Year’s football action. With big screen TVs, more than 50 draft beer offerings, $2 off 16 oz. drafts and $2 tacos from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., there is no better place to catch a game! Win big and step out to the hottest NYE party in West Michigan, at Firekeepers Casino Hotel. Here’s a list of upcoming events at Firekeepers Casino Hotel.