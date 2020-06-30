Red hot jobs: Firekeepers Casino Hotel is hiring in multiple departments

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-At a time when the nation’s unemployment rate is just over 13%, there are just over 100 jobs rapidly available at FireKeepers Casino Hotel! FireKeepers is searching for talented men and women who have the personality to deliver outstanding service and are ready for a winning challenge. There’s a wide variety of opportunities and titles in Hotel Operations, Food & Beverage, Security, and Finance, with interview opportunities immediately available. Job titles include Food Server, Attendant, Busser, Stewards, Cooks, Housekeeping, Cage Cashier and Security Officer, just to name a few.

“We are looking for individuals who are welcoming, engaging, enthusiastic and appreciative, who will take pride in providing great guest service for every guest, every day,” stated FireKeepers Casino Hotel CEO Kathy George. “Now is a great time to join our team. Along with the expansion of the property, there will be many opportunities for career growth within the FireKeepers family.”

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21. The hiring process has changed slightly, in alignment with FireKeepers health and safety protocols. Pre-screen interviews will be done via phone, Skype, or Zoom. Eligible applicants are required to pass a drug screen and a background check in order to qualify for and maintain a gaming license for employment at FireKeepers Casino Hotel.

“We are proud to be able to offer our Team Members comprehensive benefits such as 401(k) with company match and paid time off,” stated FireKeepers Casino Hotel Vice President of Human Resources Frank Tecumseh. “FireKeepers also offers medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage, life insurance, an on-site medical clinic, discounted Team Member cafeteria, employee assistance programs, and so much more.”

To apply, visit FireKeepersCasino.com/Careers. Additional information is available by contacting FireKeepers Human Resources Department at 269.660.5740.