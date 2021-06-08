On the green for a great cause: owners of Firekeepers Casino Hotel hold golf event to support local veterans

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) held their annual Chief Moguago Veterans Golf Outing, May 29 at Binder Park Golf Course in Battle Creek. NHBP is the owners of Firekeepers Casino Hotel.

Each year the golf outing is well attended, and is a day filled with great food, great people, and a wonderful cause. The funds raised will be used to support the NHBP Veterans Fund, which was established to assist local foundations and organizations in providing immediate assistance and relief for veterans who have given so much to this country. Click the video above to watch!