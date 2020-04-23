Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appoints Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Chairperson, Jamie Stuck to Statewide Task Force

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) Tribal Council Chairperson Jamie Stuck was recently appointed to the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



This task force will specifically examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color throughout Michigan. While African Americansrepresent 13.6 percent of Michigan’s population, they represent a staggering 40 percent of the deaths from COVID-19. The task force will act in an advisory capacity to Governor Whitmer, and study the causes of racial disparities in the impact of COVID-19 and recommend actions to

immediately address such disparities, as well as the historical and systemic inequities that underlie them.

“We are grateful to Governor Whitmer for recognizing the health disparities among minority groups and taking this important step to address them,” Stuck said. “It is an honor to be selected to serve on this task force and as I do so, I am committed to putting focus on the needs and concerns of all 12 sovereign Native nations within the state of Michigan.”



The task force will investigate the causes of racial disparities in the impact of COVID-19, recommend actions to address those disparities, and suggest ways to:



• Increase transparency in reporting data regarding the racial and ethnic impact of COVID-19

• Remove barriers to accessing physical and mental health care.

• Reduce the impact of medical bias in testing and treatment.

• Mitigate environmental and infrastructure factors contributing to increased exposure during pandemics, resulting in mortality.

• Develop and improve systems for supporting long-term economic recovery, and physical and mental health care following a pandemic.

The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities will be chaired by Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and include Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon or his designee, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, and a diverse panel of 23 members who were also appointed by Governor Whitmer.

