List: Firekeepers Casino Hotel is heating up with concerts you won’t want to miss!

Jake Owen, Earth, Wind & Fire and more musical acts are making their way to Firekeepers Casino Hotel. (Photo Courtesy of Firekeepers Casino Hotel)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Firekeepers Casino Hotel is excited to have highly anticipated national acts coming to Battle Creek! Firekeepers Casino Hotel’s Entertainment Stage is set for the following acts.

Mark your calendar and purchase tickets below!

JAKE OWEN

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21, 2021

DOORS OPEN 8 PM

SHOWTIME 9 PM

ON SALE NOW

TICKETS STARTING AT $69 + FEES

BUY JAKE OWENS TICKETS HERE!

LARRY THE CABLE GUY REMAIN SEATED

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2021

DOORS OPEN 8 PM

SHOWTIME 9 PM

ON SALE NOW

TICKETS STARTING AT $39 + FEES

BUY LARRY THE CABLE GUY TICKETS HERE!

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021

DOORS OPEN 7 PM

SHOWTIME 8 PM

ON SALE JUNE 18

TICKETS STARTING AT $69 + FEES

BUY EARTH, WIND & FIRE TICKETS HERE!

RANDY HOUSER

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2021

DOORS OPEN 7 PM

SHOWTIME 8 PM

ON SALE NOW

TICKETS STARTING AT $39 + FEES

BUY RANDY HOUSER TICKETS HERE!

CHICAGO

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021

SHOWTIME 8 PM

ON SALE NOW

TICKETS STARTING AT $69 + FEES

SOLD OUT!

TYLER HENRY

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2021

DOORS OPEN 8 PM

SHOWTIME 9 PM

ON SALE NOW

TICKETS STARTING AT $49 + FEES

BUY TYLER HENRY TICKETS HERE!

DICK FOX’S GOLDEN BOYS

FRIDAY, MARCH 25, 2022

Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

DOORS OPEN 7 PM

SHOWTIME 8 PM

ON SALE NOW

TICKETS STARTING AT $29+ FEES

BUY DICK FOX’S GOLDEN BOYS TICKETS, HERE!

*Photos Courtesy of Firekeepers Casino Hotel