Job Fair: Firekeepers turns up the heat with over 100 open positions

A rendering of the second tower at FireKeepers Casino near Battle Creek. (Courtesy FireKeepers)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)- Firekeepers is turning up the heat with more than one hundred red hot jobs! Plus, receive a $500 sign-on bonus for all hourly non-exempt team members. Firekeepers is expanding, which means there are immediate openings in many departments like Food and Beverage, Hotel Marketing, Security, Table Games, Slots and more!

There will be two sessions of open interviews at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Event Center on Thursday, May 6, 2021, 8AM-11AM & 3PM-7PM.

Firekeepers offers a fun work environment with benefit packages you wont find anywhere else. Along with providing great health care plans with 401K matches and multiple incentive programs, they also offer continuous training for individuals who are enthusiastic about advancing within the organization.

Representatives will conduct open interviews and Human Resources will be on site to make offers. Firekeepers will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring masks and temperature checks. For more information visit the careers section at Firekeepers Casino Hotel website.