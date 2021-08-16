Heating things up: a look inside the new hotel tower opening today at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-It’s an exciting day at Firekeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek. The second hotel tower has opened its door to the public, and the open to the public celebration will continue throughout the day.

The Grand Opening of the property’s major expansion, which features a 203-room hotel tower plus new high limit gaming space, a new location for the property’s signature Nibi restaurant, and new Lobby Bar. Nik Wallenda will walk a high wire from FireKeepers’ first tower to the new tower, a span of more than 400

feet – nearly 200 feet above ground!

This is an iconic event for the casino, its tribal owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, the city of Battle Creek and the State of Michigan. Spectators are encouraged to attend this free event. FireKeepers will begin the opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16, with Nik Wallenda’s walk at approximately 5:45 p.m. The entire community is invited to attend and watch from the grand stands outside at the casino.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nik Wallenda to FireKeepers, and can think of no better way

to signify our moving forward than with his aerial adventure across our towers,” state

FireKeepers Casino Hotel CEO, Kathy George. “We look forward to welcoming guests to

watch this awesome feat, and to experience the new expansion!”

If you’d like to watch, and can not attend in person, you can LIVE-stream the Nik Wallenda walk at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel website.