Giving local this season: The FireHub gives hundreds of meals and for neighbors in need

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Hundreds of community members who are experiencing hardship this season will receive gifts this holiday season. The FireHub, owned by Firekeepers Casino Hotel, has once again provided meals, toys and outerwear for families in the Battle Creek community.

TheFireHub, in partnership with Central Michigan Food Bank will provide hundreds of turkeys, milk, baked goods and all the fixings for families who need it the most.

The Fire Hub’s restaurant’s main goal is to give back to its community. This is accomplished via multiple programs including a food pantry located in the rear section of the building. Another program is the charitable fund, which sets aside eighty percent of all restaurant profits, to be distributed to local charities and non-profit organizations.

The Fire Hub restaurant, located on the corner of Kendall Street and Dickman Road in Battle Creek, MI, is owned and operated by FireKeepers Casino Hotel. A first of its kind non-profit, hands-on investment by a casino operator, The Fire Hub blends a restaurant and food pantry to help those less fortunate. The Fire Hub’s concept was the vision of Michael McFarlen, Vice President of Food and Beverage at FireKeepers Casino Hotel and a 2016 Governor’s Service Award winner for the state of Michigan. For more information visit www.firekeeperscasino.com.