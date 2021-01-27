Get ready for Firekeepers iCasino and Sportsbook

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel is about to turn up the heat with an all-new online casino and sportsbook! The mobile app and website are just a few weeks away from launching, until then, FireKeepers is offering a special bonus of up to $200 in online credit to Red Hot Rewards Club members who are eagerly anticipating the start of iGaming!

Visit FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek from now through Feb. 15, and play with your Red Hot Rewards Club card. As reward points accumulate, so will your online credits!

Points Online Credit 100-499 $50 500-999 $75 1000-4999 $100 5000+ $200

“We look forward to carrying over our award-winning casino offering to the online realm, building upon the success of our award-winning casino, outstanding dining, entertainment and Four Diamond rated hotel,” stated Jim Wise, VP of Marketing and Sports & Online Gaming. “We appreciate the players who visit FireKeepers, and these guests deserve the same level of rewards and service in the iCasino world.”

When it’s fully operational, FireKeepers iCasino will provide slots, table games, and sportsbook wagering. The site will require individual email addresses for each account. If more than one person is using the same email address to receive FireKeepers message, players should change to individual email addresses to receive online offers. Visit firekeeperscasino.com or follow FireKeepers on social media to see the latest iCasino updates, and to learn more about all of FireKeepers exciting array of promotions.