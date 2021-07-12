Get Fired Up! Firekeepers Casino Hotel announces iCasino and Sports betting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel is proud to announce the launch of their online casino and sportsbook website and mobile app! With technology provided by Scientific Games (SG Digital), the platform includes the exciting slots and table games Michigan casino guests know and love, including 88 Fortunes, QuickHits, Monopoly, Blackjack, and Let it Ride.

Users will enjoy a wide array of wagering options on major sports, both American and international. The range of options includes football, basketball, hockey and baseball along with NASCAR, boxing, MMA,

soccer, championship golf, championship tennis and more! Plus, futures wagering on upcoming championships in major sports. Rather than contract with an outside, national, brand known for iGaming, FireKeepers is instead leaning on the nearly 12-year success of their own brand.



“We are thrilled to be able to provide another level of entertainment to the people of Michigan,” stated Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO. “Guests can now enjoy the FireKeepers experience from the comfort of their own homes, or wherever they are within the state of Michigan.”



To celebrate the launch, FireKeepers has an awesome signup bonus combination. FireKeepers will match your first deposit, up to $500, AND offer a sports bet first match,also up to $500. Deposits and withdrawals can be made from user’s devices or at the FireKeepers Casino Cashier.

For the best user experience, download the FireKeepers iCasino & Sports app and take FireKeepers with you wherever you go! For more information on the iCasino and the sign up bonuses, visit firekeeperscasino.com.