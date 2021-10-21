Firekeepers Casino Hotel’s Nibi restaurant recognized by Wine Spectator, Award of Excellence

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Firekeepers Casino Hotel has been recognized once again for their incredible dedication to excellence. Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of its 2021 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. Again, this year, the Best of Award of Excellence winners list include FireKeepers’ Nibi restaurant. Nibi had previously been ranked as an Award of Excellence winner for five consecutive years prior to 2020. The Wine Spectator website states, “The Best of Award of Excellence recognizes wine programs that go a step further.

“Nibi delivers the best guest experience combined with a delicious menu and an impressive library of wine,” states Vice President of Food and Beverage Michael Hamilton. “This award validates the team’s dedication to delivering this experience throughout the challenges recently presented.”

Nibi offers 475 wine choices, with more than 50 grape varietals. Guests can experience Nibi seven days a week, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday, in the new hotel promenade.

Make a reservation for Nibi by calling 877.352.8777 or by visiting www.firekeeperscasino.com.