Firekeepers Casino Hotel works to ensure community members are taken care of during COVID-19 pandemic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-During COVID-19, Firekeepers Casino Hotel is making every effort to ensure community members are being taken care of. Jordan sat down with Amber Ballard and Michael McFarlen from Firekeepers to talk about all of the ways they’re giving back.

Some of the ways they’re giving back is through food donations to South Michigan Food Bank. Operation Fit has been moved to the YMCA to serve more than 12 schools and daycare centers.

Firekeepers Casino Hotel is also assisting Marshall and Albion Schools in packing 1,500 lunches every week, while also donating product and staffing to help in these areas. FKCH continues to assist the Kendall Street Pantry, where just last Monday served more than 220 families. They’re expecting that number to grow each week.

Firekeepers Casino Hotel is working to ensure that volunteers and workers are staying at a safe social distance, and keeping within the CDC best practices for protecting health during this pandemic. If you would like to volunteer, call the volunteer manager phone number at (269) 441-4438 or visit the South Michigan Food Bank volunteer page.