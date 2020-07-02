Firekeepers Casino Hotel to bring more jobs and excitement with expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel, and its owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, today celebrated expansion progress in multiple exciting ways. Construction on a second hotel tower reached the Topping Off point and was recognized with a traditional tribal ceremony.

“Today marked another significant step forward in FireKeepers history,” stated FireKeepers CEO, Kathy George. “Two memorable events in the same day reflects the great leadership of the tribe and their focus and support, maintaining FireKeepers position as a top regional U.S. gaming destination.”

Click the video above to watch the celebration and topping of the second tower.