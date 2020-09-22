Firekeepers Casino Hotel restaurant ranked among best in the world for wine selection

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of its 2020 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year, the Best Of list from the Award of Excellence winners recognizes FireKeepers’ Nibi restaurant. Nibi has previously been ranked as an Award of Excellence winner for five consecutive years. This year the restaurant upped its game, and, as a result, received the Best Of award.

“We are honored to be recognized in this widely renowned and respected Wine Spectator publication,” states Vice President of Food and Beverage Michael McFarlen. “Nibi continues to deliver the best guest experience allowing them to indulge in a library of wine with an exquisite dinner.”

The Wine Spectator website states, “These wine lists display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation. Typically offering 350 or more selections, these restaurants are destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team.”

FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, provides an unrivaled dining experience. From the gorgeous fresh seafood to the thick, juicy rib-eyes, Nibi is where great meals, good friends and unforgettable nights come together. And service, style and taste are always at the top of their game.

Guests can experience Nibi seven days a week, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 877.352.8777 or by visiting www.firekeeperscasino.com.