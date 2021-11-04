Firekeepers Casino Hotel provides free Thanksgiving meals and toys for those in need this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Each year, Firekeepers Casino Hotel and The Fire Hub work together to make sure their neighbors in need are fed during the holiday season.

For the twelfth consecutive year, FireKeepers Casino Hotel has generously provided turkeys to five area food banks prior to the start of the holiday season. In 2017, the company raised the bar by providing an additional 1,500 turkeys for the Battle Creek area, bringing the total number of turkeys donated to 2,500. Since opening, FireKeepers Casino Hotel has made it a point to contribute to area food banks and many community organizations not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year. This also includes distributions to the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board (FLRSB), distributions to the state of Michigan, as well as focusing business operations on local spending.

“We are always proud to be able to help our neighbors in need, but lately that help seems to be even more impactful” stated FireKeepers CEO, Kathy George. “The pandemic has brought with it many irregularities, but one thing our community can depend upon is support from FireKeepers Casino Hotel and its owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.”

The Food Bank of South Central Michigan, located in Battle Creek, Mich. received 1,500 turkeys to assist our local community in an impactful way. Four regional locations have been selected for a donation of 200 turkeys each:

• Food Gatherers located in Ann Arbor, Mich.

• Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank located in Comstock Park, Mich.

• Community Harvest Food Bank located in Fort Wayne, Ind.

• Greater Lansing Food Bank located in Lansing, Mich.

Looking ahead, The Kendall Street Pantry will receive a donation of 200 turkeys on Dec. 13, to prepare for donations during the Christmas period. This pantry is a spoke of The Fire Hub, a non-profit division of FireKeepers Casino Hotel.

For the fifth year in a row, The Fire Hub will also provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for Battle Creek area neighbors in need. The restaurant will close to the public to accommodate this effort. Pre-packed meals will be served at the Battle Creek Central High School Commons, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. Anyone in need is welcome to come dine-in and enjoy a complimentary hot meal.

Last year, The Fire Hub was able to provide more than 500 Thanksgiving dinners, and expect to do even more this year! Anyone interested in receiving a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day can call The Fire Hub at 269.753.0065 for more information.

