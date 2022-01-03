Firekeepers Casino Hotel provides food, toys and hope to local families

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOTV)-During the holidays, hundreds of people lined-up at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, for Firekeepers Casino Hotel’s annual Holiday Toy and Food Distribution. Donations were taken over the last several weeks leading up to the big day. On Monday, December 13th, the doors opened to the community to receive free turkeys, sides, and toys for the little ones. It’s an annual event where Firekeepers believes that everyone should feel the magic of the holiday season.

Click the video above to see how Firekeepers Casino Hotel, its employees and volunteers are making an impact.