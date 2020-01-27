Firekeepers Casino Hotel leads training and awareness to gaming industry on issue of human trafficking

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Human trafficking is a global issue, and also an issue in West Michigan. Firekeepers Casino Hotel is leading the gaming industry by facilitating training for security teams, and promoting awareness of this issue. Jordan Carson sat down with representatives from Firekeepers to talk about how they’re leading the way, and impacting the gaming community.
“Spreading awareness is the best weapon against trafficking, and arming those within our reach with the knowledge to identify and raise concerns is the key to preventing future victimization,” stated Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Council Chairperson, Jamie Stuck. “NHBP is proud to present leading resources such as George and Joe to be part of theefforts to raise awareness to the important topic of Human Trafficking.”