Firekeepers Casino Hotel job fair will make offers on the spot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Firekeepers Casino Hotel is searching for talented men and women who have the personality to deliver outstanding service and are ready for a winning challenge. Firekeepers representatives will conduct open interviews during a job fair on Tuesday, December 1, in the Firekeepers Event Center. Interviews will be available from 8AM-10AM, 12PM-2PM, and 5PM-7PM. Applicants will apply and interview for positions in several departments throughout the property. Human Resources will be on site to make offers on the spot. Bring a current resume for review.

Click video above to learn more!

Interviews will be socially distanced, and all of the Firekeepers COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced, including masks and temperature checks.