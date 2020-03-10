Firekeepers Casino Hotel designated a Four Diamond Hotel by AAA for fifth year

Battle Creek, Mich.-FireKeepers Casino Hotel has been designated a Four Diamond Hotel by AAA for the fifth consecutive year. The 243-room hotel, one of an exclusive group in Michigan, was first awarded with the designation in 2015.

“This award is a direct reflection of the hard work our Team Members put in on a daily basis to ensure that every guest has a rewarding, vibrant experience,” stated Mike Criswell, VP of Hotel Operations at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. “We stand by, ready to exceed our goal of providing better service for every visit.”

Hotels at this level are committed to providing every guest with a high degree of hospitality, with attentive service in upscale surroundings, according to AAA. A Four Diamond hotel is refined and stylish providing an upscale atmosphere and extensive amenities perfect for any occasion. FireKeepers Casino Hotel is part of a select group of establishments within North America. Currently, just 6.3 percent of the more than 27,000 inspected hotels hold the AAA Four Diamond Rating. In addition to passing AAA’s rigorous on-site inspection for the Diamond Awards, FireKeepers also scored top marks for cleanliness and condition.

FireKeepers guests enjoy upscale room choices in five distinct styles. The Classic Room offers two queen-sized beds or one supreme king in an environment that abounds with classic touches. Step up to the Deluxe Suite, a fabulously spacious suite with a separate sitting area, king-sized bed and a sizeable bathroom with an expansive shower and indulgent Jacuzzi tub. If you are looking to bring the heat to your next stay, consider the Fireside Suite with its beautiful fireplace. The King Studio is one of a kind and features a casual lounge area and workspace. For the ultimate in exclusive experience, there is a pair of Presidential Suites, where guests will enjoy a modern living room, full kitchen, a granite wet bar, spectacular bathroom and the type of executive privilege only a rare few can attain.

All hotel guests have access to an array of amenities, including a luxurious multi-level pool, steam room and sauna, exercise room and business center plus in-room high-speed Internet access, dry cleaning, laundry service and ADA-accessible rooms available upon request.

FireKeepers aims to open their 203-room hotel expansion late this year. The new, eight-story, hotel has been designed in alignment with FireKeepers existing standards of excellence. The new hotel rooms will feature upscale built-in décor along with the latest in guest service technology. The welcoming 39,000 square foot first level will deliver a vibrant new lobby bar and front desk while increasing the focus on seven main pillars which represent the Seven Grandfather Teachings of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi: Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility, and Wisdom. FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, one of Michigan’s finest dining experiences, will enjoy a new location with seating for approximately 125, and an interior that retains a focus on Nibi, meaning water in Potawatomi, plus a new fire feature. Nibi will also feature expanded wine storage and presentation, and a private dining area for up to 20, perfect for special parties or small business meetings.