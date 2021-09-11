Firekeepers Casino Hotel continues to transform with the renovation of Smoke ‘N Fire Restaurant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Smoke ‘n Fire restaurant, nestled just off the FireKeepers Hotel Lobby, is next on deck for a completely new look! Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 8. The new design features an expanded footprint, with the bar moving inside the restaurant, a rich, bold Smoke ‘N Fire color scheme, new tables and seating, as well as a new entrance! The restaurant exterior will be clad in Shou Sugi Ban wood, a Japanese style of burnt wood.

Newly renovated Smoke ‘N Fire at Firekeepers Casino Hotel.

“As an extension of the Hotel Lobby, Smoke ‘n Fire will be updated to compliment all of the beauty of the new Tower,” stated FireKeepers Casino Hotel’s CEO, Kathy George. “The new design truly takes the Smoke ‘N Fire name to heart, and will surely create a memorable, upscale dining experience for our guests to enjoy.”

The restaurant will be closed on Sept. 8, reopening on Sept. 9 in a temporary location, the former Nibi restaurant just off of the casino floor. Renovations are expected to take a few months; a reopening date will be announced closer to completion.

The bulk of the existing Smoke ‘N Fire menu will be available during this time. With this temporary location, minors will not be able to dine in this restaurant during this time. A small selection of to-go offerings including sandwiches, pastries, and more, will be available in Gapi, near the Hotel Front Desk, throughout this transition.

The new design was created by Fishbeck, and Moore Trosper Construction has been hired as the General Contractor. Both companies are based in Michigan.

For more information, visit www.firekeeperscasino.com.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.