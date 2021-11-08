Firekeepers Casino Hotel CEO, Kathy George named one of Crain’s Most Influential Women

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.-FireKeepers Casino Hotel congratulates Kathy George on her achievements as CEO of FireKeepers, and for her selection as one of Crain’s Detroit Business’s 100 Most Influential Women of 2021!

Awarded every five years, Crain’s Detroit Business has honored 100 women in business, public policy, nonprofits, and higher education, whose work has had significant impact on the state and region. Nominations come from a variety of sources, including readers, reporters and editors; an evaluation of news stories involving women-led companies and initiatives; and suggestions from past honorees themselves. Nominees are selected by top newsroom leadership based on the significance of their contributions and specific examples/stories of real influence and impact.

With her ever-present smile and keen eye for ensuring excellent customer satisfaction, George has overseen every aspect of FireKeepers Casino Hotel operations since joining the FireKeepers team in 2009, including everything from construction of the original 243-room hotel, to developing and overseeing the team of well-trained staff who would go on to see FireKeepers Casino Hotel earn the coveted AAA Four Diamond rating six years in a row, to, most recently, building and opening the 2021 expansion.

“Kathy has been instrumental in building FireKeepers’ stellar reputation, and we are confident that her successes ensure that FireKeepers remains the casino, hotel, and employer of choice not only in our region, but throughout the country,” stated Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) Tribal Council Chairperson. “Her dedication to FireKeepers and to the NHBP make the future look bright for the next seven generations.”

George embraces and embodies her favorite quote, from E.M. Statler, at work and in her personal life, “Life is service, the one who progresses, is the one who provides a little more… a little better service.”

Her commitment to service is not exclusive to FireKeepers, she is also very active in the local community. She has served on numerous boards, and plays a large role in raising funds for S.A.F.E. Place, the area’s domestic violence shelter, in addition to serving as the Tournament Director for the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, a stop on the Symetra Tour – Road to The LPGA.

“It is an honor to be named an influential woman, grouped with many women who I respect and admire,” George said. “This nomination reflects all of the FireKeepers team’s dedication to doing a little more, to be a little better, every day.”

George has a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, where she also served as a 2008 Dean’s Distinguished Lecturer. She was a recipient of Business First’s 40 Under 40 award in 2008.

