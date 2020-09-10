Firekeepers Casino Hotel awarded as one of America’s Best-In-State Employers of 2020

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 24th, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

“This acknowledgement recognizes FireKeepers’ focus on creating and maintaining a great work culture for our Team Members,” stated Frank Tecumseh, VP of Human Resources for FireKeepers. “Our vision is to be the employer of choice, not only in Michigan, but also throughout the gaming industry.”

The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity. Based on the results of the study, FireKeepers is ecstatic to be recognized as one of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020.

FireKeepers continues to gather top awards, being recognized not only as a leading employer, but also as a casino of choice for gamblers. FireKeepers was named Best Casino and Best Place to Gamble by the readers of Fort Wayne, Ind. Newspapers. FireKeepers also recently won 16 awards from Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Gaming awards. Under the category Best Of for Native Midwest Casinos, the awards recognize casino guest preferences from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota. First place awards included, “Best Overall Gaming Resort”, “Best Casino”, “Best Rooms”, “Best Overall Sportsbook”, “Best Players Club”, and “Best Table Games”.

“We are thrilled to once again be honored with awards from several amazing organizations and publications,” stated FireKeepers CEO Kathy George. “We strive to ensure that every guest has a rewarding experience when they come to FireKeepers, and these awards validate our team’s hard work and dedication to provide this experience.”

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.