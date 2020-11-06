Firekeepers Casino Hotel announces New Year’s Eve plan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-With a focus on controlling volumes and protecting guests and team members, FireKeepers Casino Hotel will implement the unheard of concept of closing to the public on New Year’s Eve night. Traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year, FireKeepers will close to the public starting at 3 p.m. and shift its focus to a property-wide, invitation-only evening. The closure will conclude at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day, when guests can begin to double their fun with the start of a day-long Double Points promotion!

This decision comes as FireKeepers has traditionally packed the house with New Year’s Eve revelers and gamers alike, featuring an Event Center party with an awesome band, dancing and more. “This is not the year for that type of event,” stated Jim Wise, FireKeepers Vice President of Marketing. “With our occupancy constraints due to social distancing, we can’t be the place where the public goes to party this year. We will instead close to the public, avoid potential traffic nightmares and extended delays to enter the building. Our goal is to advise the public well in advance to allow them to make other New Year’s Eve plans; while we focus on hosting a safe, socially distanced gathering.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the daytime events on New Year’s Eve. From 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., FireKeepers will start your day with free donuts and coffee in the main casino lobby. Starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m., every 15 minutes, one guest with a Red Hot Rewards card in play at any slot machine will win $2,021 in Red Hot Credits. Overall, there will be 25 winners and a total of $50,525 in credits given away.

Guests can still get their hands on exclusive New Year’s Eve swag with a koozie giveaway beginning at 12 p.m., while supplies last. FireKeepers will also celebrate the day with $2 cans of Truly, Budweiser and Bud Light from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Entrances will close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and guests will have until 4 p.m. to leave the property. Doors will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day for a lucrative Double Points promotion.

There will be no shortage of excitement in the final days of 2020. On Saturday, Dec. 26, FireKeepers will be giving away more than $140,000 in prizes – including a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and Tahoe! On Wednesday, Dec. 30, slot players will have a chance to win a share of $53,000 in CASH!