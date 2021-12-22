Families receive Christmas early, thanks to Firekeepers Casino Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOTV)-Christmas came early for many families this year. Hundreds of people lined-up at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, for Firekeepers Casino Hotel’s annual Holiday Toy and Food Distribution. Donations were taken over the last several weeks leading up to the big day. On Monday, December 13th, the doors opened to the community to receive free turkeys, sides, and toys for the little ones. It’s an annual event, where Firekeepers believes that everyone should feel the magic of the holiday season. This is one of the many ways Firekeepers, their staff, and volunteers can help to give families a lift. Click the video above to see Jordan Carson’s interview with a local mom, and how this event helps her family in a big way!

Parents were able to choose a toy for each of their children, helping to create magic on Christmas morning. All toys were donated by community members and staff from Firekeepers Casino Hotel.

